Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 817907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $5,235,762. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

