Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 723,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Houghton purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Life Time Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Life Time Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in Life Time Group by 191.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

