Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.09. 4,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,132. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $126.44 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

