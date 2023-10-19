Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,160. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.75. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $126.44 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,738,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

