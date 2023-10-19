Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REFI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 632.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on REFI. Compass Point downgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.06.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.75% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 92.61%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Articles

