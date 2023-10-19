Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

BKR stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

