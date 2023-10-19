Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFG opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

MFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

