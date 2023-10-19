Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after buying an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

