Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

