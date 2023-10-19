Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,241.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $18.11 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.