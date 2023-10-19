Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.