Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 2,059 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 774.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $31,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier Financial

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.37 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

About Premier Financial

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.