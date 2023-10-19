Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 71.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.4 %

LNC opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.