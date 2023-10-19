Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 547,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

