Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 318 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TS. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tenaris by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenaris by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

