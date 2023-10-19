Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $106.92, but opened at $124.34. Lindsay shares last traded at $129.33, with a volume of 44,750 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Activity at Lindsay

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.