Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.87

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 405096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

