Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2023

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 62.33 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 2.2 %

LON LLOY opened at GBX 42.85 ($0.52) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 40.01 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.73. The company has a market capitalization of £27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 535.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £67,371.30 ($82,290.58). 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

