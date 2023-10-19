Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 62.33 ($0.76).
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.
Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group
In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £67,371.30 ($82,290.58). 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
