Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $444.98. 312,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,383. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.46.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.69.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

