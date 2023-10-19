Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $446.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.25 and its 200-day moving average is $451.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.0% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

