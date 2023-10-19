LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 210 ($2.57).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.81) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 166.60 ($2.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -324.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 158 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 207.60 ($2.54).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,923.08%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

