LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,147,232 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,232 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.98% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $261,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $41.13 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.