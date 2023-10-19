LPL Financial LLC Acquires 926,319 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $253,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

