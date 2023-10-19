LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $154,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 316,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5,105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.