LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Netflix worth $163,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $405,248,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 2.7 %

NFLX opened at $346.19 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.