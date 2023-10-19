LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 41.44% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $196,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 63,963 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,027,000.

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

