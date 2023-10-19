LPL Financial LLC Has $188.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $188,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $64.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

