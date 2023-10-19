LPL Financial LLC Purchases 73,909 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $183,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.24 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

