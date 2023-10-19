LPL Financial LLC Sells 107,903 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,903 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $235,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS GSUS opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $944.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

