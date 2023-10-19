LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

LTC Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LTC opened at $32.35 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.92.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

