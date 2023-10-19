Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.8 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $405.61 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $419.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

