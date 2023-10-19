LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.32

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 67564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 238.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

