Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $133.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,103. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average of $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

