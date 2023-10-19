Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Public Storage accounts for 0.4% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.98. The company had a trading volume of 79,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $254.87 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

