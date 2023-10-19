Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,200 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VXUS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $52.43. 230,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,015. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

