Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.2% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.32. 369,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,973. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.78 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average of $185.10. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.36.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

