Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 637,894 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 637,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 2.08% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

NYSEARCA CGCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $23.20.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

