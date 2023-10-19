Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 92,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,044,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,190,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 290,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

