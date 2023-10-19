Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. F.N.B. comprises about 0.2% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 24.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,034,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 562,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

