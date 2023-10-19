Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $137.25. 370,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,955. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

