Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.51. 145,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,125. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.