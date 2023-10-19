Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 383,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,000. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 9.1% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,534. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

