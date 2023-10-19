Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.44. 164,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,003. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

