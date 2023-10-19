Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.2% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.03. 1,553,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,141,075. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

