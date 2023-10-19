Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,682,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 11.0% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. 77,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

