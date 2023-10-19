Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,752 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.4% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $58.77. 260,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,933. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

