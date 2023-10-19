Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 62,465 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 3.0% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

