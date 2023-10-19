Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after buying an additional 2,221,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,501,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,673,000 after acquiring an additional 616,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 143,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,524,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 197,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,583. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

