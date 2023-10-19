Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 424,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,987,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 373,418 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 335,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 137,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGXU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 194,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,944. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

