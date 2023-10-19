Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 556,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 287,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,356,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,205 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 444,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 384,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 103,369 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB remained flat at $19.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,126. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

